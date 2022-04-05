Miles Guo: Zheng Jiefu, a running dog of the CCP, was deported to Communist China by the Australian government

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4/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Zheng Jiefu, a running dog of the CCP, was deported to Communist China by the Australian government. It’s said that Qu Long would be sentenced to death. Almost all family members of Dong Xiansheng, who helped Qu Long to set me up, were arrested. Several judges in Chengde, Hebei, who assisted Dong, were also thrown into jail. All is the retribution for their sins