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BARBARA TUCKER ~ "Parliament Square Peace Campaign" [Age Of Truth*TV]
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20 views • January 26, 2021
AGE OF TRUTH * TV : Lucas Alexander interviews the tireless freedom fighter and peace campaigner Barbara Tucker from the "Parliament Square Peace Campaign" in London, England, originally started by her friend, the late, Brian Haw who died in 2011. The relentless peacemovement began in 2001, and Barbara Tucker explains why she believes the movement is so important and why she and the rest of the campaigners refuses to give up their fight for peace and justice in the world, ruled by what she says is a corrupt government.
Filmed in London, October 28, 2012
([email protected])
© 2012 - AGE OF TRUTH : http://www.ageoftruth.dk
Filmed in London, October 28, 2012
([email protected])
© 2012 - AGE OF TRUTH : http://www.ageoftruth.dk
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