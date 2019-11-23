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Veterans Call-In Show: Patriots Are Aware Of Deep State Coup Against President Trump - War Room Full Show
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38 views • November 23, 2019
The Veterans Call In Special comes a week early as we take calls from Military Veterans around the country on the current stakes of the Deep State vs America and President Trump. Radio Host Tony Arterburn is the special in studio guest who comes bearing historical gifts to the Infowars War Room. We look at the continued tease of the Inspector General Report and Alex Jones joins the broadcast with breaking news on the next level of internet censorship. By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!"
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