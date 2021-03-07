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New Election Ordered Because of Mail In Ballots
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422 views • March 07, 2021
Message to Reps:
Support legislation that would strengthen election integrity. Such measures include:
Address ballot drop boxes
Address ballot harvesting
Ban “mass mailing of vote-by-mail ballots”
Require requests for vote-by-mail ballots to be made each election year
Require a signature on a ballot to match “the most recent signature on file.”
Audit every ballot every election every time
One watcher per party per counter and livestream it on every single platform possible
Voter ID, at government expense if necessary
No stopping the counts once it’s started
Find reps: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Support legislation that would strengthen election integrity. Such measures include:
Address ballot drop boxes
Address ballot harvesting
Ban “mass mailing of vote-by-mail ballots”
Require requests for vote-by-mail ballots to be made each election year
Require a signature on a ballot to match “the most recent signature on file.”
Audit every ballot every election every time
One watcher per party per counter and livestream it on every single platform possible
Voter ID, at government expense if necessary
No stopping the counts once it’s started
Find reps: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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