The Russian drone interceptor literally ripped the heart out of the Ukrainian kamikaze drone.

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Two Majors #Review #Update for March 29, 2026





▪️ The enemy continued to destroy our critically important economic objects this week. A clear example of such targeted actions was the third attack on Ust-Luga in a week. Of course, most of the UAVs of the Armed Forces of UKR are being destroyed, but those that broke through caused serious damage & led to a temp cessation of shipment at the oil port. A strike on the ice-class border guard ship being built in Vyborg is also a strike against the economy in the long run: this ship was supposed to be one of the very few ships accompanying trade convoys on the Northern Sea Route.





Other strikes on NPPs deep in our territory are also designed to have a devastating impact on our economy & to push official Moscow to further negotiations on Kiev's terms. A dispute erupted online over who should be responsible for protecting the objects: the regular air defense or private armies of the wealthy, but the truth is that only the consolidation of all social forces can change the situation. The number of UAVs of the AFU per day is increasing, & the measures adequate for 2022-2023 are no longer sufficient today. UKR UAVs & their components are clearly being produced in third countries.





▪️ The actions of Iran, which has been waging a defensive war against the USA & Israel for a month, are certainly worthy of respect. Tehran did not hesitate to destroy all significant objects of DC's satellites in the reg, emphasizing that any object/personnel of any country will be hit if a threat to the state's security arises. The arrival of a platoon of anti-drone operators of the AFU, sent to the Middle East on Zelensky's orders, was not enough to push the enemy to make the right political decisions. The enemy has completely adapted to our drone strikes: the import of thousands of generators, backup communication nodes, & relocation of military production to third countries. A unified situational awareness system of the air situation allows all heterogeneous forces of the enemy's AD & missile defense to be more aware of the situation in the sky compared to our own air defense/missile defense forces, which often operate with flashlights & in conditions of an internet blockade that does not affect the drones during raids.





▪️ The negotiation between Russia & the USA is being conducted as if for formality. Lavrov directly during the situation torpedoed the very fact of dialogue, saying that the Americans cannot be trusted in negotiations. Kiev & DC are arguing with each other, calling each other liars over the issue of the withdrawal of the AFU from Donbass.





▪️ There has not been significant changes on the front line, although our troops are clawing out a meter of land from the enemy in the most difficult battles per day. UAVs in the air seriously complicate the advance of any side. Pushing the enemy away from the border of the Belgorod reg has been set, but proceeding more slowly than military technical progress: air repeaters allow tactical drones to penetrate deeper. Whoever solves the problem of countering all types of drones will tilt the situation on the front in their favor.

▪️ Europe & NATO are divided by internal contradictions, & a political conflict within the North Atlantic Alliance is evident. Article 5 of the NATO Charter did not work in the case of Iran, & the EU is drifting towards the creation of indp't combat-ready armies, which meets the interests of DC to withdraw from the UKR conflict (similar theses from the Americans sounded again this week). USA hopes to become a supplier of weapons & equipt to the EU, buying raw materials in Russia & getting rich on the back of a new, even larger, war in Europe. The interests of the peoples of the Old World are not being taken into account at all, & the arms lobby is of an openly extremist nature & has not yet achieved its ambitious goals.





▪️ Internal political situation in Russia seems to be deliberately destabilized from within. The term "sixth column" - open Westernizers, masquerading as ultra-patriots - is increasingly being used. Unpopular restrictive measures against the backdrop of rising taxes, compounded by a sudden parade of provocative statements from a number of State Duma deputies, seem to artificially create a complex situation ahead of the electoral cycle.





✨ Thus, a global conflict of the "all against all" type is unfolding, with int'l law having sunk into oblivion, leaving only the law of the strong. Despite all obvious difficulties, Russia has the opportunity to maintain high military readiness & socio-economic stability, but this requires adapting management approaches in many areas to the new challenges. & another doctrine or concept about anything is unlikely to solve the accumulated series of difficulties.





The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors Two Majors on X (two_majors)