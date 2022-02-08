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The Lawful Are Being Arrested Because They Didn't Deal With The Lawless
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92 views • February 08, 2022
Rumble — We have been witnessing the decay of society for some time now. During the Plandemic, we have seen that decay escalate as tyranny is afoot in the world. We have watched peace officers become "law enforcement," we have seen innocent people arrested for not wearing a mask, possessing plants, and trying to eat without injecting their bodies with a deadly poison. Then, when the people speak out and protest the tyranny, they are also arrested and hassled. Why? Because those who are lawful never brought the law to bear on the lawless.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-lawful-are-being-arrested-because-they-didnt-deal-with-the-lawless-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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