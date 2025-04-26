BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Earth Is Infested With Parasites!
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
168 views • 1 week ago

The elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about is the fact that the Earth is infested with parasites—dangerous, devious, malicious parasites. The parasites wear funny hats, and have their own language, their own "culture". They can be seen nose to a brick wall, body-rocking and muttering to themselves—clear signs of psychotic behavior. They proclaim the righteousness of their "sacred text" which portrays a hateful, vengeful "god" that sanctions violence, death and destruction, and promises his "chosen ones" dominion over the Earth. They seem to revel in death and destruction—something that only a demonic entity could enjoy—and they use the apparent history of past abuse (the "holocaust") to justify their own grotesque acts of barbarism and cruelty in the present.

Yet there are men of apparent good faith who call themselves "Christians" who would defend these vermin, these demonic parasites, and their "right" to build their temple on the stolen lands and bodies and bones of women and children who have been massacred for the glory of "Greater Israel". And for some strange reason the current president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, an alleged "white hat", has aligned himself with their cause...

Trump: The Great Deceiver

Why Are We Bombing Children?

An Unholy Evil Is Desecrating Humanity & The Earth




