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Judge Justly!
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10 views • October 17, 2021
Most people say "Don't judge" because they don't want to be told they are wrong. But Jesus said to "judge justly". So whoever is judging who, if the judgement is right, that is if truth is being spoken, we need to conform to it and not react in pride. Are you humble enough to seek the truth in even what your enemy is saying? We all should!
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