Pt 2 Quantum Medicine Ancient Knowledge Modern Name Portals, Vibrations, Frequencies

Follow A long as I read blog out loud. https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/12/quantum-medicine-ancient-knowledge.html Quantum Medicine Ancient Knowledge Modern Name Portals, Vibrations, Frequencies Have you noticed a lot of new technologies lately? None of it is new just re packages. Ancient religions, beliefs, technology. Solemn said there is nothing new under the sun. God doesn't change Satan doesn't change. Jesus changed everything. Most Christian would refuse most of it if they were told the whole invention, discovery was done with the help of demons, demonic powers, from very ancient sources. Hi this is PG Patriot Gallery Watch some of my videos . Jesus said awake oh sleeper. You'll find we are quiet awake are you? Could your awaken be lead by World Governing Council, The Queens Cousin Sommerset Belenoff? The 300, All Demonic Ephesians 5:14, ESV: for anything that becomes visible is light. Therefore it says, “Awake, O sleeper, and arise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.”Somerset Belenoff-Illuminati Queenhttp://www.whoissomersetbelenoff.com › illuminati-que...

Elizabeth Somerset Feodorovna Bowes-Lyon Belenoff (born May 1st, ... strong bond with the late Queen Mother and is a favorite cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

1 Timothy 4 King James Version

4 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;

2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;

3 Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving:

5 For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

6 If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

7 But refuse profane and old wives' fables, and exercise thyself rather unto godliness.

LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, Twitch and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! Friday On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.