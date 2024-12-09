This is Chip, he will be walking 500 miles to the Trump Inauguration from New Jersey #shorts #trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Help this Hero Protect our Children's Innocence!
Sign this Petition to help stop the Child Abuse: https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Protect-Child-Innocence-23-S.aspx?pid=chip
Parents rights are being taken away by the states and by the government if they, the parents, do not affirm their children in their new identity. To the point were the children are being kidnaped from their families so that these Gender Mutilation's can be done and money made.
Follow Chloe Cole on YouTube, Instagram, & Twitter under @ChoooCole