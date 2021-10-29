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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 10/28/2021
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60 views • October 29, 2021
In today's report, Steffen Rowe sheds light on the horrific details of the depravity Dr. Fauci, Planned Parenthood and Big Pharma has been involved with for decades, under the protected guise of "scientific research". Better be prepared for this one.
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