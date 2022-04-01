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Above The Law
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128 views • April 01, 2022
It’s Gotta Be Russian Disinformation!
* Something is going on with Joe [Bidan].
* Corrupt media: oh yeah, the Hunter thing was real.
* The past is catching up with Hillary and Hunter.
* HRC’s campaign broke federal law.
* She and the DNC have been fined over the Steele dossier — for not reporting it as opposition research.
* Her lawyers have been indicted by the special counsel.
* The federal investigation into Hunter’s business practices is getting even bigger.
* The story follows a familiar trajectory: they lie at high volume and intensity; get what they want; and then years later they admit it, but no one is punished.
The full version of these segments are linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302485899001
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302487924001
* Something is going on with Joe [Bidan].
* Corrupt media: oh yeah, the Hunter thing was real.
* The past is catching up with Hillary and Hunter.
* HRC’s campaign broke federal law.
* She and the DNC have been fined over the Steele dossier — for not reporting it as opposition research.
* Her lawyers have been indicted by the special counsel.
* The federal investigation into Hunter’s business practices is getting even bigger.
* The story follows a familiar trajectory: they lie at high volume and intensity; get what they want; and then years later they admit it, but no one is punished.
The full version of these segments are linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302485899001
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302487924001
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