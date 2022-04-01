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Above The Law
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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128 views • April 01, 2022
It’s Gotta Be Russian Disinformation!
* Something is going on with Joe [Bidan].
* Corrupt media: oh yeah, the Hunter thing was real.
* The past is catching up with Hillary and Hunter.
* HRC’s campaign broke federal law.
* She and the DNC have been fined over the Steele dossier — for not reporting it as opposition research.
* Her lawyers have been indicted by the special counsel.
* The federal investigation into Hunter’s business practices is getting even bigger.
* The story follows a familiar trajectory: they lie at high volume and intensity; get what they want; and then years later they admit it, but no one is punished.
The full version of these segments are linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302485899001
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302487924001
Keywords
censorshiphillary clintonbig techpropagandatucker carlsonjoe bidenhunter bidenspygatechristopher steelejohn durhamrussiagatefusion gpsspecial prosecutordemocratic national committeelaptop from hellkash patel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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