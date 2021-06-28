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Innovatively Balancing Sugar Highs and Lows with Dr. David Kendall
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2 views • June 28, 2021
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin as a treatment for diabetes. For the past several decades, innovation in the diabetes space has reached unprecedented levels. Dr. David Kendall has been a key player in this space, and shares the latest insights and developments.
Press play to learn:
The key difference between glucose and glucagon
What causes severe hypoglycemic events in the body
How dasiglucagon works, how it can be administered, and who is a good candidate for it
Dr. David Kendall is a senior global medical advisor at Zealand Pharma, a company that for decades has been committed to innovation in the peptide therapeutics space. By modifying naturally-occurring peptides—the tiny building blocks of proteins and enzymes—the team at Zealand is using them as treatments for human diseases.
The primary focus is on metabolic diseases, like diabetes and certain GI diseases. For example, Zealand has created dasiglucagon, a now FDA-approved analog of naturally-occurring glucagon designed to treat episodes of severely low blood sugar, commonly known as hypoglycemia.
Dr. Kendall explains the function and benefits of dasiglucagon, and when it can be used as a lifesaving measure in those with insulin-requiring diabetes and hypoglycemic events. He also discusses one of Zealand’s latest projects, a bihormonal artificial pancreas system that provides insulin and counteractive glucagon to help people with the long-term management of diabetes.
Tune in for all the details and visit https://www.zealandpharma.com/ to learn more.
Press play to learn:
The key difference between glucose and glucagon
What causes severe hypoglycemic events in the body
How dasiglucagon works, how it can be administered, and who is a good candidate for it
Dr. David Kendall is a senior global medical advisor at Zealand Pharma, a company that for decades has been committed to innovation in the peptide therapeutics space. By modifying naturally-occurring peptides—the tiny building blocks of proteins and enzymes—the team at Zealand is using them as treatments for human diseases.
The primary focus is on metabolic diseases, like diabetes and certain GI diseases. For example, Zealand has created dasiglucagon, a now FDA-approved analog of naturally-occurring glucagon designed to treat episodes of severely low blood sugar, commonly known as hypoglycemia.
Dr. Kendall explains the function and benefits of dasiglucagon, and when it can be used as a lifesaving measure in those with insulin-requiring diabetes and hypoglycemic events. He also discusses one of Zealand’s latest projects, a bihormonal artificial pancreas system that provides insulin and counteractive glucagon to help people with the long-term management of diabetes.
Tune in for all the details and visit https://www.zealandpharma.com/ to learn more.
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