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CASE CLOSED Del Bigtree
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283 views • July 21, 2021
As a dozen U.S. states are poised to continue mandatory mask mandates in schools, a new clinical trial in Germany on the effects of masks on children once again concluded the carbon dioxide levels children endure while wearing masks is off the charts.
Carbon dioxide levels and potential health problems are indicated below:
250-350 ppm: background (normal) outdoor air level.
350-1,000 ppm: typical level found in occupied spaces with good air exchange
1,000-2,000 ppm: level associated with complaints of drowsiness and poor air
2,000-5,000 ppm: level associated with headaches, sleepiness, and stagnant, stale, stuffy air; poor concentration, loss of attention, increased heart rate and slight nausea may also be present.
> 5,000 ppm: This indicates unusual air conditions were high levels of other gases also could be present. Toxicity or oxygen deprivation could occur. This is the permissible exposure limit for daily workplace exposures.
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/serious-concerns-over-masks-and-carbon-dioxide-levels/
Carbon dioxide levels and potential health problems are indicated below:
250-350 ppm: background (normal) outdoor air level.
350-1,000 ppm: typical level found in occupied spaces with good air exchange
1,000-2,000 ppm: level associated with complaints of drowsiness and poor air
2,000-5,000 ppm: level associated with headaches, sleepiness, and stagnant, stale, stuffy air; poor concentration, loss of attention, increased heart rate and slight nausea may also be present.
> 5,000 ppm: This indicates unusual air conditions were high levels of other gases also could be present. Toxicity or oxygen deprivation could occur. This is the permissible exposure limit for daily workplace exposures.
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/serious-concerns-over-masks-and-carbon-dioxide-levels/
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