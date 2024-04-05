Takeoff from Salt Lake City Airport (SLC)

Our video shows the hundreds of cars in the parking lots and the built-up areas around the airport. As the pilot swings the aircraft around to the Northwest headed for Spokane International (GEG) the estuary of the Great Salt Lake comes into view. The higher we go, the more stark the estuary becomes. Eventually, March snows covering the Wasatch Range, shows on the horizon above the Great Salt Lake!
