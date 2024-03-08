Voice imitating Putin - Smart Intercoms in several Russian cities were Programmed to Congratulate Women - for "Int'l. Women's Day", March 8

Smart intercoms in several Russian cities were programmed to congratulate women on March 8 in a voice imitating Putin.
He says:
"Dear! From the bottom of my heart I congratulate you on this spring day, and wish you all good things, love and family happiness. Yours, Vladimir Vladimirovich"
