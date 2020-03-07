© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do we need Nation States - Toni Lane Casserly at TEDxBerlinSalon
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • March 07, 2020
Tony presents the thesis by the finest of the sovereignty movements. Think organizing a tribe of sovereign people - fully ensured and in their right path! True some know people that may not be mature to take this peronal responsibility - and true This Hyperstate will not be for everyone everywhere - but thinking of the tribes that share values and faith - that recognize each other and have ther interface with other states and illusions defined by being properly constituted and represented!
I celebrate #bitNation Cultu.re and Toni Lane Casserly and TED we like the great and the sovereign!
Join to share more about freeing men from the platonic slave cave matrix!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SovereignBeing
I celebrate #bitNation Cultu.re and Toni Lane Casserly and TED we like the great and the sovereign!
Join to share more about freeing men from the platonic slave cave matrix!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SovereignBeing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.