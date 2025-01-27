BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Continuous Settler Herd Attacks on Bardala Village
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
Zionist settlers intensified their presence in Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley and their attacks, in preparation for the establishment of a new settlement outpost. The occupation continues its attempts to isolate the village of Bardala in the northern Jordan Valley from its Palestinian surroundings, through a plan to expand the settlement road 90. The plan includes building a new settlement wall on lands owned by Palestinian citizens.

 Interview: -Jihad Sawafta

 

Reporting:  Rana Owainh

Filmed: 24/01/2025

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

