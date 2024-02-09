Create New Account
Choked By 8cm Collar, Dog's Face Is Swollen (Part 2) l Animal in Crisis Ep 400
Kritter Klub


Feb 8, 2024


Dog with swollen face... he's finally rescued after 121 days!!!! We took him right to the hospital and got the collar removed... Watch how handsome he is now that the collar is removed!!


More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B


#Kritterklub #dog #rescue #dogrescue



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz5KydztSq8

Keywords
dogrescuechokedcollarswollenkritter klubanimal in crisis

