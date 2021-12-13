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12/09/2021 Bannon’s War Room: The Guardian reported today a huge news of the United Kingdom on a genocide report about the Chinese Communist Party. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is just like the 1936 Hiltler’s Olympic Games. How can any country still go there?