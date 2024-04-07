CHEMIC COUB #14 | 16 Minutes of the Best of COUB 2022 🔥 16 МИНУТ СМЕХА ДО СЛЁЗ | ЛУЧШИЕ ПРИКОЛЫ🤣

CHEMIC COUB #14

16 minutes of the best of COUB #14 2022

Tip Jar!

https://ko-fi.com/markthepeso





Check out my new song

https://youtu.be/cqaVUO0djx8?si=Ioad1ilzUts3wOwU

My cover version of the classic BI-2 song “Nobody Writes to the Colonel"

Новый релиз песни от моей группы CHEMIC (ХимиК)!!! Моя кавер-версия классической песни БИ-2 «Полковнику никто не пишет».





YouTube Playlist Chemic - "Still Burning In The Fields of Glass" https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kCbkKJzdOqj-Ngsq_IIZBo8VytVUY6ecI

iTunes:https://music.apple.com/us/artist/chemic/268228370

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3PrRT4JhVoGOsuxygUqMPX

VK: https://vk.com/markthepeso

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkThePeso

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChemicThrash

Bandcamp: https://chemicthrashgrind.bandcamp.com/





Follow us and thanks for watching.#2022 #best #bestvideo #coub #funny #funnyvideos #hilarious #viralvideo #bestcoub #bestcoub2022 #memes #meme





10 минут отборных приколов | Best Cube 2022 Приколы► Если Засмеялся или Улыбнулся, тогда Поддержи Лайком!Подборка Лучших CUBE и Приколов, Ежедневно у нас :DЛучшие приколы 2022.Best COUB CompilationПодпишись скорее на канал!Это БЕСПЛАТНО ►

И всегда оставайся на позитиве =D





#ВЗРОСЛЫЙЮМОР #BestCube #bestcoub #cube #coub #Приколы #jokes #LikeABoss #лучшиеприколы





Зацените мой новый альбом YouTube Playlist Check out my new album YouTube Playlist Chemic - "Still Burning In The Fields of Glass"

https://youtu.be/q_DxR-3Omyw