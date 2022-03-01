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Doctor Jose Luis Gettor on the presence of ethylene oxide, graphene oxide, and other ...
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33 views • March 01, 2022
Dr. José Luis Gettor on the presence of ethylene oxide, graphene oxide, and other components in DARPA hydrogel | "Dr. José Luis Gettor was interviewed a couple of days ago by Mario Blitzman of La Bitácora channel. Dr. Gettor gave more details on how he became aware of part of the composition of the so-called "DARPA hydrogel" contained in nasal swabs.
In the interview, he further explains that ethylene oxide causes, in some people, permanent loss of smell.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/swabs.html"
In the interview, he further explains that ethylene oxide causes, in some people, permanent loss of smell.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/swabs.html"
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