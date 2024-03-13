NWO: Dr. Meryl Nass on the WHO Pandemic Treaty

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Rights2Freedom



Dr. Meryl Nass speaks on the authoritarian abuse of the World Health Organization’’s Pandemic Treaty.



Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]