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Why Farmers Are Destroying Millions Of Pounds Of Food
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200 views • April 08, 2022
5 million pounds of green beans. 8 million pounds of cabbage. We have to grind it back into the ground. That's all the choice we have and hope we have a better day.
If a lot of farms go out of business, we're going to lose the land base. We're going to lose the know how and that will have an impact with our next crisis. We need to keep the farmers in business and on the land.
If a lot of farms go out of business, we're going to lose the land base. We're going to lose the know how and that will have an impact with our next crisis. We need to keep the farmers in business and on the land.
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