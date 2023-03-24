New World Order Religion EXPOSED: Pagan Practices Of Klaus Schwab, WEF, And MORE

John-Henry Westen
March 23, 2023
Pagan practices, idolatry, and occult beliefs have officially been exposed as the New World Religion pushed by the godless elites of the World Economic Forum—including Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Maurice Strong, and other anti-life Deep State actors. Now, LifeSiteNews expert global analyst Frank Wright and political strategist Dr. Mikko Paunio sound the alarm on the latest threats against democracy and the Culture of Life.
As the world is distracted with witch hunt trials and corrupt district attorneys, LifeSiteNews exposes the latest attacks on life, family, faith, and freedom in the biggest exposé in the fight for the West and life as we know it.
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble
Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2eh61a-new-world-order-religion-exposed-pagan-practices-of-klaus-schwab-wef-and-mo.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.