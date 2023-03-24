Create New Account
New World Order Religion EXPOSED: Pagan Practices Of Klaus Schwab, WEF, And MORE
John-Henry Westen


March 23, 2023


Pagan practices, idolatry, and occult beliefs have officially been exposed as the New World Religion pushed by the godless elites of the World Economic Forum—including Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Maurice Strong, and other anti-life Deep State actors. Now, LifeSiteNews expert global analyst Frank Wright and political strategist Dr. Mikko Paunio sound the alarm on the latest threats against democracy and the Culture of Life.


As the world is distracted with witch hunt trials and corrupt district attorneys, LifeSiteNews exposes the latest attacks on life, family, faith, and freedom in the biggest exposé in the fight for the West and life as we know it.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2eh61a-new-world-order-religion-exposed-pagan-practices-of-klaus-schwab-wef-and-mo.html

