Men should not treat women harshly or unfairly but respect & love them as Christ loves his Bride

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2024). Men should not treat women harshly or unfairly, just because they are given authority over women by God in God's order of Creation and society. Instead, they should treat the true Christian women, who submit to them, with respect and love them just as Christ loves his Bride. All men should kick the buttocks of the Western feminist nations' Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist rulers. Do not treat the post-1960s witchcraft rebellions’ Western feminist nation women, who are demon-possessed with the Jezebel demon spirit as women, because if a creature does not think or act or speak or feel or smell like a woman, then it is more demonic than human. However, treat God’s real Christian women who have God’s Holy Spirit, and who have a feminine gentle submissive kind innocent meek spirit of a woman, with great respect and treat her with great kindness & love, for a true woman needs to be protected & cherished & loved, just as Jesus loves his Bride of Christ the Church. Do not treat the demon-possessed Western women and the Holy Spirit filled real Christian women the same, because this late in the End Times, women are either demon-possessed or they are Holy Spirit filled and there is no middle ground neutrality half demon half Holy Spirit people anymore. Anyone who does not have God’s Spirit will have demon spirits residing in their bodies, especially when the Western feminist nations’ women have destroyed family & demon-possessed their post-1960s children & grandchildren and corrupted society and release millions of demons & fallen angels from the abyss to infest the Western feminist nations which is their breeding ground trash can, because cockroaches gather where food is rotting and the “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, post-1960s witchcraft rebellion age” Western feminist nations’ women’s bodies are wide open now to demons and fallen angel devils. If their heads are uncovered, they are free prey for the fallen angels & demons to inhabit and come into their bodies. That does not mean to not love your neighbor, but know that when you are dealing with a Western feminist nations’ heathen, you may be dealing with the demons inside them to attack real Christians with speech & thoughts & actions since the devil weaponizes all humans against God’s people. It was God & Jesus & Christianity that freed the women from that discrimination and elevated women to equal value with men, although not equal in authority. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witches made the women equal in authority to men, in order to corrupt family & society, so that sin & evil would allow them to infiltrate human society to exterminate the human specie populace with sword & famine & plague & demon armies and to lesbian rape 6 million of their Western feminist nations’ girls every year and eat them and throw their leftover human meat into the church food & supermarket groceries & fast food, which these fake Christian hide & cover-up & condone with silence for the devil because of fear of assassinations and ridicule from church donators. The fake Christian husbands treat wives with bossiness & pride or with weakness & submissiveness, while the real Christian husbands treat their wives with kindness & love while maintaining male authority over them, just as Jesus does over his Church.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine