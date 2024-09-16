BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Follow Jesus' example by setting aside dedicated time to prayer each day
Follow Jesus' example by setting aside dedicated time to prayer each day

On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses Father Ripperger’s election prayer, the importance of dedicated private time with God, and more.


Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!


LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

