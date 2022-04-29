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Ukraine - the Second World War continues, by Thierry Meyssan, 29 April 2022
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30 views • April 29, 2022
Nato propaganda tries to minimize the presence of neo-Nazis in Ukraine by comparing it with that of equivalent groups in the rest of the West. The truth is very different. Bandéristes have gradually taken over the country over the last 30 years, rewriting history, training the youth and changing all the symbols of the state one by one. They have indoctrinated a third of the population and represent a good third of the armed forces. Their goal is to destroy Russia, which they are trying to do with the help of the Straussians.
VOLTAIRE NETWORK | PARIS (FRANCE) | 26 APRIL 2022
VOLTAIRE NETWORK | PARIS (FRANCE) | 26 APRIL 2022
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