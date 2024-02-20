Servants of Christ
Feb 19, 2024
Message from our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria on October 28th, 2023
Please note that the characters and the pictures in the thumbnail are symbolical and do not necessarily reflect on past/current/future events. God's will be done.
Jesus: Pray! The Death of a World Figure will Heighten this time of War! Countries will interfere
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5epRLv4pSjI
