Jesus: Pray! The Death of a World Figure will Heighten this time of War! Countries will interfere
Published 14 hours ago

Servants of Christ


Feb 19, 2024


Message from our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria on October 28th, 2023


Please note that the characters and the pictures in the thumbnail are symbolical and do not necessarily reflect on past/current/future events. God's will be done.


Jesus: Pray! The Death of a World Figure will Heighten this time of War! Countries will interfere


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5epRLv4pSjI

