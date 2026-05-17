Who controls the superpowers ?

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Superpower's America and Russia are controlled by the Synagogue of Satan. The Messiah referred to is the antichrist. We are are near the end of days. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe have full remission of sins and eternal life.