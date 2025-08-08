Industry Trends and Legal Environment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The firearms industry is in a "Trump Slump 2.0"—sales are down, but that means DEALS are UP! No panic buys, no shortages… just prime time to gear up while the market’s cool. But the real fight? The NFA’s days may be numbered! With suppressor tax stamps potentially dropping in January and lawsuits challenging the entire registry system, freedom could be on the horizon. Suppressors = safety devices, not Hollywood spy gear.
#2A #GunDeals #NFARepeal #SuppressorFreedom #FirearmsIndustry
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport