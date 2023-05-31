Skull & Bones Kerry Please for Global Famine

Count Igor von Frankenstein, aka Skull ☠️ & Bonesman John Kerry Seeks to Save the World from Climate Change by vastly reducing Farm Production Worldwide. Scary Kerry looks like he just climbed out of Yale's Secret Skull and Bones Crypt as he pathetically tries to sell a Global Famine of Biblical Proportions in Order to reduce Global Temperature Averages by 1/2 of one degree by 2050!