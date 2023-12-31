Here's How They're Excusing Away the Rising Jab-Induced Deaths Coming in 2024

Scientists are warning that a new COVID strain will cause a global “heart failure pandemic,” prompting much skepticism.
A new strain known as JN.1 will cause many people to suffer from “reduced cardiac function,” according to the report.
“Japan’s top research institute Riken has now issued a warning in the new report, which states that the ACE2 receptors, which the coronavirus clings to within human cells, are ‘very common’ in the heart,” reports GB News.
Read More: https://modernity.news/2023/12/29/experts-say-new-covid-strain-will-cause-global-heart-failure-pandemic/
