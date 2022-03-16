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Dr. Michael McDowell Exposes COVID Vaccines as "Genetic Bioweapons"
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117 views • March 16, 2022
During a Vaccine Response News Conference in Trinidad and Tobago last year, Dr. Michael McDowell explained the covert agenda behind the creation of the SARSCoV2 plandemic, describing it as a ‘Bioweapon’.
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-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-michael-mcdowell-exposes-covid-vaccines-as-genetic-bioweapons/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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