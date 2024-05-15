AARON RODGERS CALLS OUT SECRET SOCIETIES ☭ INCLUDING BOHEMIAN GROVE DURING A RANT ON JEFFREY EPSTEIN

NEW: Aaron Rodgers calls out secret societies including Bohemian Grove during a rant about Jeffrey Epstein and his high-power connections with Mossad and politicians.





Rodgers is wide awake.





Rodgers: How many Jeffrey Epstein types are out there? Who's pulling the strings on that?





Tucker: Any guesses?





Rodgers: Ghislaine Maxwell has a lot of ties to the Mossad...





Somebody was putting [Epstein] in the right spots. There's a ped*phile component to it as well, which is really sick...





Rodgers: You know about secret society stuff? Like the Bohemian Grove. And you know what Nixon said about the Bohemian Grove?





Tucker: He said like that they're all gay, right?





Rodgers: Yeah... And the secrecy around that. And that's not the only secret society. There's a lot of really interesting secret societies...





And there is a s*xual component, I think, to a lot of that. Obviously, with Epstein, it was blackmail to get them to do what they wanted.





I mean, how many people are compromised by that, that are in positions of power today?





Source: https://twitter.com/collinrugg/status/1790506384729206860