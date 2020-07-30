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America’s Frontline Doctors Speak Out about Covid-19
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65 views • July 30, 2020
Banned from Twitter and Facebook. Everyone needs to hear what these doctors have to say about Covid-19 if no one else. The truth will set you free. Fear is the enemy. Quit watching TV
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