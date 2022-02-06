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Ottawa FREEDOM Feb. 5, 2022
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310 views • February 06, 2022
Downtown Ottawa Freedom. This has become a community of love, peace and good will. The Lord is at work and it is a beautiful thing. Thank you to the truckers all over the world. Non violent. United. Not racist, not misogynist, not anti-gay, not anti anything. Just pro freedom, love and God. Do not believe the media. The food banks and soup kitchens are being stocked by this movement. The litter is being picked up and the sidewalks shovelled. There is dancing, friendship and it blows my mind everyday. Watch the sights and sounds and repeat this all over the world. Thanks for watching. BE LOVE. God unites us ALL.
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