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EASY OLDE WORLDE PAINT WASH Effect For Concrete Ornaments
Dramamask
Dramamask
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26 views • November 24, 2020
Now the days are getting shorter and colder, we can get on with painting some of our concrete casts, pieces and ornaments which we made earlier in the year.

Starting off on our first paint job of winter 2020, we decided to go with a basic black wash over concrete to create a weather and time worn olde worlde paint wash effect!

Prior to applyng the wash, we applied concrete dusproofer/hardener which is featured in the previous video on the channel. We don't always use the dustproofer, so results may differ if applied directly to bare or raw concrete.

Materials & Equipment Used & Related To This Video On Amazon:
Bond-It BDH090 Dustproofer & Hardener (5 Ltr) Hardens and Dustproofs concrete flooring on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2ILeeET
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic: https://amzn.to/3729Wlf
Canon EOS M50 Compact System Camera and EF-M 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens - Black: https://amzn.to/3fBLrPB
RØDE VideoMic GO On Camera Microphone - Black/Red: https://amzn.to/39fEN0e

If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)

Any comments, please post below. :)

Music: https://www.purple-planet.com

Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
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Dramamask Evolution's Amazon Storefront featuring materials used in Dramamask Evolution YouTube videos: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution

For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Keywords
olde worldepaint effectsconcrete ornaments
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