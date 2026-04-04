Just Like Ua

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
in their sterile world
those corporate clowns
raise doctored children
in generic towns
electrostatic sea of fear
flesh firm
warm and near
you've got to be just like us
you've got to be just like
us
you've got to be just like us
you've got to be just like
feed the screen with eager minds
those eager fools
fantasize
leaden saints and plaster angels
open arms that open wide
they've got so much to give
I've got so much to hide
you haven't been there
you haven't seen the view
you haven't shopped
in the right avenue
you've got to be just like us
you've got to be just like
us
you've got to be just like us
you've got to be just like
you haven't tasted it
you haven't worn it
you haven't bought me
you haven't sold me
you want to believe
that the truth isnt free
you want you to show me
what your lies can be
you've got to be just like us
you've got to be just like
us
you've got to be just like us
you've got to be just like