Just Like Ua

in their sterile world

those corporate clowns

raise doctored children

in generic towns



electrostatic sea of fear

flesh firm

warm and near



you've got to be just like us

you've got to be just like

us

you've got to be just like us

you've got to be just like



feed the screen with eager minds

those eager fools

fantasize



leaden saints and plaster angels

open arms that open wide

they've got so much to give

I've got so much to hide



you haven't been there

you haven't seen the view

you haven't shopped

in the right avenue



you've got to be just like us

you've got to be just like

us

you've got to be just like us

you've got to be just like



you haven't tasted it

you haven't worn it

you haven't bought me

you haven't sold me



you want to believe

that the truth isnt free

you want you to show me

what your lies can be



you've got to be just like us

you've got to be just like

us

you've got to be just like us

you've got to be just like



