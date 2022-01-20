Jason Miller in Columbia To Counter CCP Influence As It Will Hold Presidential Election in May

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01/15/2022 As Columbia will hold the Presidential election in late May, Jason Miller is visiting the country to counter CCP influence and scheduled to meet with Presidential candidates, party leaders, and media persons. Columbia is a pivotal US ally in South America, our backyard.