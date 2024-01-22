Fight for Survival

The biggest problem for all humankind is global and rapid climatic changes on the planet, due to the fact that we, as humanity, are unprepared for the harsh climatic reality (we are not even ready to perceive it psychologically, not to mention to develop survival skills or actions during emergency evacuation). Our consciousness rejects that reality which has come as of today. We want to live in the old way in our habitual, comfortable consumerist world. However, extreme events occur in the world every day, and no one can predict where in what place they will begin and what scale of destruction and human casualties they will bring. Therefore, we should be prepared for everything. One thing should be remembered: that life is worth fighting for.

