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Is THIS Election Interference? Is President Trump a Victim of the Weaponized Justice System?
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11 views • August 18, 2023

SEKULOW  |  American Center for Law & Justice

Is THIS Election Interference? Is President Trump a Victim of the Weaponized Justice System?

The political prosecution of former President Donald Trump is in full swing. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has conveniently requested that the trial for Trump’s fourth indictment begin one day before Super Tuesday.

Surely, the desired date is just a coincidence and not intentional election interference, right?

Of all the dates on the calendar for 2024, the Georgia DA had to request the day before most states vote in the presidential election primary? The March 4 date reeks of sheer politics. To suggest otherwise is laughable.


Also, we bet Willis really does “want to move this case along.” Should anyone be surprised that she wants to simultaneously try the other 18 co-defendants with Trump in a complex RICO case in six months? Doing so will create an absolute circus – the exact image the Deep State wants in voters’ minds going into Super Tuesday.


The chance remains that the judge assigned to the case will shut down this trial date request. We certainly hope that the court will ensure that a fair trial process occurs. At the least, the DA can make the tiniest attempt not to make this trial a circus.


And is this really the best strategy by the Left to derail Trump’s campaign for the White House? With each additional indictment levied against Trump, the poll numbers for Trump continue to rise. Each indictment is a shot in the arm that ramps up Trump’s support as more and more Americans recognize the Deep State’s obvious piling on.

American Center for Law & Justice

www.ACLJ.org


Keywords
president trumpindictmentssekulowacljamerican center for law and justice
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