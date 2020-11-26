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Blockhouse Round 3 Labor Day Open 2015 Disc Golf Tournament
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13 views • November 26, 2020
Check out this Sublime Flight video footage of Round Three of the Blockhouse Labor Day Open 2015 Spike Hyzer disc golf tournament. Round 3 was played on the Darkside course at the Blockhouse AKA the Grange on September 6th in Spotsylvania Virginia. The Lead Card featured disc golfers are David Feldberg, Ian Liddell, Zach Melton, Barry Schultz and James Conrad. There are many superb drives, some great putts and one near ace! There is an interview with Stephen Miller after a hot 3rd round. The song is "Im Not Going to Let You Let Me Go" (Instrumental) by Josh Woodward. Hear more of Josh's music at JoshWoodward.com. Get our newsletter at SublimeFlight.com and follow us at Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more disc golf action.
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https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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