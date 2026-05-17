Episode #134 - Faith, Fear & the War for Your Mind | Joseph M. Lenard

What happens when fear replaces discernment?





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Joseph M. Lenard: author, podcaster, cancer survivor, and a man unafraid to explore the deeper questions around faith, fear, truth, human nature, terrorism, consciousness, and the unseen.





This conversation goes far beyond surface-level spirituality.





We explore:





🔹 fear-based religion

🔹 psychological control

🔹 spiritual discernment

🔹 human shadow

🔹 civilisation and instability

🔹 truth in an age of manipulation

🔹 UFOs and the paranormal

🔹 why so many people struggle to think for themselves

🔹 and what it actually means to remain conscious in a world full of noise





Joseph is the author of 𝘛𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘳 𝘚𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘬𝘦𝘴: 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘚𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘊𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘕𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘠𝘰𝘶, which he describes not simply as a story about death, but about vigilance, liberty, awareness, and what happens when people stop paying attention.





But beneath all of these topics sits a deeper question:





Are people truly searching for truth or simply looking for comfort, certainty, and identity?





This is not a conversation designed to soothe you.





It is a conversation about perception, consciousness, fear, manipulation, discernment, and the courage to confront uncomfortable truths without surrendering your ability to think clearly.





If you are tired of shallow conversations, algorithmic thinking, and outsourced perception, this episode is for you.





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🌐 Connect with Joseph via any of the links below:





Website -

https://josephmlenard.us/





Linktree -

https://linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit





Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/jlenarddetroit/





YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos





LinkedIn -

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-m-lenard-23580112b/





Book - Terror Strikes: Coming Soon to a City Near You -

https://amzn.to/4udK3YQ





Book - ChristiTutionalist Politics -

https://amzn.to/4nAv9tu





🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:





Instagram -

@adriano_246

-

https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/





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https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD

(US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG

(UK and Europe)





Email -

[email protected]





📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow -

https://www.thechembow.com/





Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, which part of this conversation hit you the hardest?

📤 Share this with someone in your circle who is looking to go deeper and confront uncomfortable truths





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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS





00:00

— Are people being programmed to stop thinking for themselves?

⁣

04:14

— The crisis isn't corruption, fake news, or social media — it's something far more dangerous that nobody will say out loud





15:38

— What suffering forces you to confront about human nature, and why a comfortable life actively protects you from the truth





23:04

— Is religion really about God, or is it what people reach for when they can't handle fear, power, and meaninglessness?





27:41

— Why Joseph trademarked a brand new political term, and why left, right, liberal, and conservative are all emotional traps that stop people thinking





35:33

— "Never before in history have we had such access to unicorn fart fantasy delusional confirmation bias idiocy" — why smartphones are making people demonstrably stupider





46:53

— The Mirror Moment Movement: most people will lie to everyone around them for years before they ever stop lying to themselves





55:00

— "Turn the other cheek doesn't mean be a sucker" — the radical misreading of Jesus that has made an entire generation spiritually weak





1:25:21

— A book written about terrorism that is actually about what a civilisation surrenders the moment it stops paying attention





1:41:23

— Attacking the ideology, not the people, the distinction that's too uncomfortable for polite society but too important to avoid





1:54:27

— Toxic Empathy: how the West became so obsessed with not causing offence that it started enabling genuine evil





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