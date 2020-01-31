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The Collapse: Nowhere to Go (S1E5)
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228 views • January 31, 2020
Those who did not flee the cities or didn't flee far enough can no longer correct that mistake.
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Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pixabay: https://pixabay.com/videos/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/search/videos/
Royalty-free sound effects from SoundBible: http://soundbible.com/
Some photos are from government websites
Empty grocery stores: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yewjdbQtWQ
Gun confiscation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKkUG1F2JiI
Bucket toilet: CambridgeBayWeather
Propane Tank: https://www.flickr.com/photos/10031227@N07/3745353765
More propane: https://search.creativecommons.org/photos/54a7f175-5d9c-451e-82f0-7ad1c11aad74
Dirt roadblock: https://twitter.com/AmichaiStein1/status/1221297747514531841
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Contact/Social Media and other video presence:
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/
Gab: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pixabay: https://pixabay.com/videos/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/search/videos/
Royalty-free sound effects from SoundBible: http://soundbible.com/
Some photos are from government websites
Empty grocery stores: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yewjdbQtWQ
Gun confiscation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKkUG1F2JiI
Bucket toilet: CambridgeBayWeather
Propane Tank: https://www.flickr.com/photos/10031227@N07/3745353765
More propane: https://search.creativecommons.org/photos/54a7f175-5d9c-451e-82f0-7ad1c11aad74
Dirt roadblock: https://twitter.com/AmichaiStein1/status/1221297747514531841
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