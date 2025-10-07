CTP (20251011 S3E121) Capitalism BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E121) Earning vs. Taking: A Capitalist’s Case for Responsibility
We push past slogans to talk about earned profit, personal responsibility, and why entitlement corrodes trust. A diner meltdown, a Tigers rant, and a faith-based lens tie together work ethic, charity, and the costs of ignoring human nature.
CTP: Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond