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Babylon is fallen: pope Francis says hell is not a place!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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98 views • September 11, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 11, 2023.

Pope Francis has stated that hell is not a place but a “state of the heart, of the soul”! Is he serious?

Hell or hellfire is indeed a place where the wicked will go to as a payment for the willful sinning since the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23). Further, 2 Samuel 22:6; Psalm 18:5; Psalm 55:5; Psalm 116:3; Proverbs 5:5; Proverbs 7:27; Isaiah 28:15, 18; Revelation 1:18; Revelation 6:8 and Revelation 20:13, 14 links hell with death.

The wicked will burn in hellfire, turn to ash and die according to 2 Peter 2:6. In Malachi 4:3, the saints of God will walk over the ashes of the wicked. To turn to ash shows that you are indeed dead.

The opposite of hell or death or eternal punishment is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord Who is Eternal life according to John 11:25 and John 14:6.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christhellyeshuapope francisson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforterhell is not a place
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