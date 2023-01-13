https://gettr.com/post/p24ulzgd8c1
2023.01.12 Congress has established a committee to investigate the weaponization of the FBI, they will investigate the DOJ and FBI, including the false accusation of Miles Guo and the G series. Weijian Shan crime family and Luc will be arrested and justice will be served.
美众议院10日成立了联邦政府武器化问题特别小组，将对美国司法部和FBI展开调查。构陷郭先生和新中国联邦的一些列案子都会被调查清楚。单伟建全家、Luc一定进监狱！
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.