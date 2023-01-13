Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Congress has established a committee to investigate the weaponization of the FBI, they will investigate the DOJ and FBI, including the false accusation of Miles Guo and the G series
7 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p24ulzgd8c1

2023.01.12 Congress has established a committee to investigate the weaponization of the FBI, they will investigate the DOJ and FBI, including the false accusation of Miles Guo and the G series. Weijian Shan crime family and Luc will be arrested and justice will be served.

美众议院10日成立了联邦政府武器化问题特别小组，将对美国司法部和FBI展开调查。构陷郭先生和新中国联邦的一些列案子都会被调查清楚。单伟建全家、Luc一定进监狱！

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket