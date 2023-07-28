Create New Account
I’m chuffed to see growth in my survival garden after 6 days away MVI_3120-3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

I have not seen my survival garden for 6 days, and despite the cold weather, it is thriving. My latest tubs of potatoes are breaking through, after weeks of dormancy due to the cold.

nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalgarliccompostinghomeparsleyaloe verawinter cropsnettlenatural medicineslemon grasschickweedhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potspetty spurgenettlesworm farming

