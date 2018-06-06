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6/06/18 #MINDWARS Patriots VS Globalists/The Queen #CA-PEDOTRAIN #1776PLANET
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3 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/06/18 We are smack in the middle of a GLOBAL information war. Not only in ideas but in the fabric of our minds, our choices, our lives, our very survival. Now is the time to be fully AWAKE, Alive and Active! This video is a bit fragmented- after having major internet problems, I lost some threads, but still wanted to get the general message out.
For info on Sir Geoffrey Pattie, and the information war:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aoGekAEmRM
Please support American Intelligence Media!
To get info on the Bill Gates owned train that took an elite group of globalists, including a "former US President" on a trip in Nova Scotia from Halifax to Truro and back last weekend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVkmMDqQmAs
Please support Billy Joyce's great YT channel!
Thanks to everyone for your incredible comments, support and wonderful uplifting blessings! We can DO this together! WE ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
6/06/18 We are smack in the middle of a GLOBAL information war. Not only in ideas but in the fabric of our minds, our choices, our lives, our very survival. Now is the time to be fully AWAKE, Alive and Active! This video is a bit fragmented- after having major internet problems, I lost some threads, but still wanted to get the general message out.
For info on Sir Geoffrey Pattie, and the information war:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aoGekAEmRM
Please support American Intelligence Media!
To get info on the Bill Gates owned train that took an elite group of globalists, including a "former US President" on a trip in Nova Scotia from Halifax to Truro and back last weekend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVkmMDqQmAs
Please support Billy Joyce's great YT channel!
Thanks to everyone for your incredible comments, support and wonderful uplifting blessings! We can DO this together! WE ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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